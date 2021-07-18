With a two-run, sixth inning home run, Blake Gailen gave himself a sendoff to the Olympics and the Barnstormers a 5-3 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Sunday.
The Barnstormers crept within a game of .500 (23-24) and took two of three in a weekend series with Southern Maryland before 2,314 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Pitching performances that came before and after Gailen’s blast gave Lancaster some reason for optimism going forward after two months of struggle on the run-prevention side.
Starting pitcher Augie Sylk gave his club six shutout innings on the mound. Back-end relievers Gabriel Moya and Scott Shuman threw stress-free eighth and ninth frames to close the deal.
That’s how it’s supposed to work, but too often hasn’t in a season dense with four-hour games and football-like scores.
“Anytime your starter gives you six-plus innings, gets you into the seventh, that’s obviously a big plus,’’ Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples said. “It was definitely (Sylk’s) best outing of the year, and the reason why is he got ahead in the count.’’
Before Sunday, Silk’s earned-run average was 7.62. The youngest Barnstormer at age 22, he was at the University of Southern California just two seasons ago, and threw a total of only four innings there.
“I’m so young and inexperienced that every time I go out there I’m learning,’’ he said. “It’s just getting my feet wet, getting mileage. Putting miles on the car.’’
While Sylk was throwing strike one and inducing soft fly outs with his breaking ball, his teammates were building a 3-0 lead, thanks largely to solo home runs by Caleb Gindl and Alejandro De Aza.
Gindl’s shot, down the right-field line, was ruled a foul ball by first-base umpire Bill Reuter. Gindl’s begged to differ, and after a caucus among the three umps, the call was changed to fair ball, home run.
Now Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn begged to differ, and did so at great enough length that he was ejected by plate ump Rob Massero.
Cliburn’s stroll/jog to the clubhouse included a theatrical hat tip to the fans.
Still, a 3-0 lead hasn’t meant much in this league, this season, in this ballpark against this pitching staff.
The game swung on the sixth inning, really both halves of it.
Sylk got the first two outs of the top half smoothly, but the Blue Crabs then loaded the bases on a single and two walks. Sylk, now over the 100-pitch mark, won a battle with pinch hitter Will Decker and induced a ground out.
The bottom of the sixth also began with two routine outs. The next hitter, Melvin Mercedes, fell behind 1-and-2, and sustained an apparent hand injury while swinging the bat.
As a trainer worked on Mercedes, Peeples told him not to swing again.
So he bunted, perfectly, toward third for a single. With two outs and two strikes.
Gailen, who leaves for Tokyo Wednesday to play for Israel in the Olympic Games, sent the next pitch over the right field fence. It was his last pre-Olympic at bat.
It was 5-0, but not for long. A three-run homer by the Blue Crabs’ David Harris brought that too-familiar tension back.
Moya (ERA: 1.47) and Shuman (2.70) eased it. Shuman, in particular, bears watching. He has had implosions this summer, although with a power arm and a fastball that sits in the 90-plus mph range, he can be a lights-out closer.
“When he’s (right) in between the ears, he can dominate the league,’’ Peeples said.
Peeples said infielder Blake Allemand could return from a bout with a hip injury Tuesday, when the Barnstormers begin a three-game series with High Point at the Clip. Mercedes’ status is unknown.