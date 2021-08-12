With fall just around the corner, many are keeping an eye out at their favorite coffee shops for autumnal flavors like pumpkin spice and maple. While they're not in most shops yet, you can expect the sweet treats to hit stands starting around the end of the month.
Dunkin Donuts has announced it's fall menu will be available starting Aug. 18, earlier than ever before. The menu includes pumpkin spice-flavored favorites such as lattes, cold brew, donuts and more. This year, Dunkin is also launching its new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew alongside the usual seasonal menu.
Starbucks has not yet announced an official release date for it's fall flavors, but in previous years, pumpkin spice and other autumnal drinks have been available starting in late August.
Local coffee shops have also not yet announced when or even if they will have seasonal drinks available.