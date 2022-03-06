Dr. Chinenye “Chi” Onyekachi Emuwa has had a very, very busy couple of years. A pulmonary expert who is board-certified in critical care and internal medicine, Emuwa’s skill set has been priceless during the COVID-19 pandemic, with it plethora of symptoms and sicknesses.
Emuwa, medical director of pulmonary rehabilitation at UPMC Lititz, is also a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians, putting him in an elite group of physicians who are experts in chest medicine.
Juggling his time between office visits, telemedicine appointments, pulmonary consults and keeping patients alive at UPMC Lititz, Emuwa remains present and engaged with his patients.
As for what motivates him day in and day out: “My desire to take care of my patients and make them better,” he said.
His deep compassion and keen intelligence hark back to his childhood. Growing up in Nigeria’s Enugu state, he was 13 when his father died from complications of a ruptured appendix. That tragic event inspired him to go into medicine, he said.
He graduated medical school from the University of Benin in Nigeria. He managed a clinic there for a couple of years, but found the lack of technology and tools to manage critical care patients challenging. Emuwa continued his studies in London, where he was introduced to his future wife, Ada, by a family friend. She too was studying medicine.
In 2008, Emuwa began a three-year internal medicine residency program at Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. He was named resident of the year in 2011, and chief medical resident in 2011-2012. From there, he landed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the Rutgers University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences in Newark, New Jersey, which he completed in 2015.
The Emuwas landed in Lancaster in August 2015 with their two children. Ada Emuwa practices family medicine at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.
Since the health crisis began in March 2020, Emuwa has seen illness ranging from mild to more severe, “especially in people over 65, and people with chronic disease like asthma, COPD, (the) immunocompromised and organ transplant recipients.”
Once a person is admitted to the ICU and put on a ventilator, prognosis is poor, with a 60% mortality rate, he said. COVID can also cause a patient’s kidneys to fail, and once on dialysis, the prognosis is even worse, with a 70% mortality rate, he added.
The goal is to avoid a trip to the ICU altogether.
Emuwa said that the COVID-19 vaccine boosts the immune system so patients can better fight off the virus. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” he added.
Emuwa said his goal is to be a better doctor every day.
What keeps him going?
“Helping people get better, my faith in God and a lot of exercise,” he said. That includes running about 3 miles two to three times a week.