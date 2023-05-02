Primary day is Tuesday, May 16. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed. If you are not registered to vote, you can register for the November general election until Oct. 23. For more information about registering to vote, visit vote.pa.gov.
FIRST-TIME VOTERS
If you are voting in Pennsylvania for the first time or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you must bring one of the following approved forms of photo identification to vote in person:
• Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card.
• ID issued by any commonwealth agency.
• ID issued by the U.S. government.
• U.S. passport.
• U.S. armed forces ID.
• Student ID.
• Employee ID.
NO PHOTO ID?
If you do not have a photo ID, you can use identification without a photo that includes your name and address. Approved forms of nonphoto ID include:
• Confirmation issued by the county voter registration office.
• Nonphoto ID issued by the commonwealth.
• Nonphoto ID issued by the U.S. government.
• Firearm permit.
• Current utility bill.
• Current bank statement.
• Current paycheck.
• Government check.