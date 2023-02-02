"If you are not involved in the legal profession it may be difficult to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for judge. This is true with any business. For example, organizations like the Better Business Bureau or Chambers of Commerce exist to help people check the qualifications of companies before hiring them. The Lancaster Bar Association (LBA) is no different. The LBA Judiciary Committee received input from those who are best able to evaluate a candidate’s qualifications… their peers, other lawyers. The LBA canvased nearly 700 lawyers and performed extensive investigations. The LBA Ratings can be an important tool in helping people decide who is best qualified to be a judge."
On his role as president judge and the 2023 electoral process for judicial candidates:
"I must preface my response and comments by referring to the Pennsylvania Code of Judicial Conduct which denotes standards for the ethical behavior of judges and judicial candidates. It is critical that the public understands the ethical standards and limitations imposed on judges and judicial candidates.
"Code of Judicial Conduct Rule 4.1 entitled, 'Political and Campaign Activities of Judges and Judicial Candidates in General' sets forth the standard by which a judge and judicial candidate must be governed during judicial elections. Rule 4.1(A) (3) notes that a judge or judicial candidate shall not: 'publicly endorse or publicly oppose a candidate for any public office.' Rule 4.1 (9) also directs that a judge or judicial candidate shall not 'knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth make any false or misleading statement.' Importantly, Rule 4.1 (B) directs that:
'A judge or judicial candidate shall take reasonable measures to ensure that other persons do not undertake, on behalf of the judges or judicial candidate, any activities prohibited under paragraph (A).'
"However, with that foundation, Comment (3) to Rule 1.3 makes clear that:
'Judges may participate in the process of judicial selection by cooperating with appointing authorities and screening committees, and by responding to inquires from such entities concerning the professional qualifications of a person being considered for judicial office.'
"Furthermore, Comment (6) to Rule 1.2 and Comment (3) to Rule 2.1 note:
'Judges are encouraged to initiate and participate in community outreach activities for the purpose of promoting public understanding of and confidence in the administration of justice.'
"Accordingly, in order to promote public understanding of and confidence in our court system it is appropriate under the Code of Judicial Conduct for the President Judge to provide input into the ongoing and future needs of the court and to clarify some misunderstandings and/or misstatements. However, I will not address any specific candidate.
"Simply stated, the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas needs individuals with actual real courtroom experience. Notwithstanding any suggestions to the contrary, experience and qualifications truly do matter. Our court is a trial court, regardless of any judge’s individual assignment. There is no substitute for extensive courtroom trial experience. The important work of this or any trial court would be seriously hindered by the election of any individual who lacks these basic qualifications. Over time, the mechanics of being a judge can be taught but the proper foundation of actual courtroom experience is critical. Speaking generally, not everyone has that experience. The present needs of our court ideally call for individuals with a family law background but also a strong trial foundation, particularly in civil law (e.g., contract and construction litigation, medical malpractice, product liability, accident litigation, zoning, etc.). This is acutely necessary following the tragic loss of Judge Shawn Long who was assigned to the family and civil divisions. In the very near future, individuals with a strong trial background in both civil law and criminal law will be imperative to the ongoing operation of our court.
"Of course, once elected to the bench a judge must take the oath of office. They must swear or affirm that they 'will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth and that they will discharge the duties of the office with fidelity.' Regardless of a candidate’s political affiliation, once elected, a judge, 'shall not engage in political or campaign activity that is inconsistent with the independence, integrity, or impartiality of the judiciary.; (Canon 4). A sitting judge must be non-political and non-partisan. A judge must distance themselves from any and all previous political involvement. Furthermore, Rule 2.4 entitled, “External Influences on Judicial Conduct” notes in subsection (B):
'A judge shall not permit family, social, political, financial, or other interests or relationships to influence the judge’s judicial conduct or judgement.'
"I have attempted to provide an objective explanation of the Court’s needs and the critical importance of electing experienced and qualified individuals to the bench. The citizens of Lancaster County deserve nothing less. Hopefully, the public will take advantage of every opportunity and resource available to evaluate the qualifications of each candidate before rendering a decision which will impact this county for decades."