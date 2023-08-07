UPDATE: Tornado watch issued for Lancaster County into Monday night

Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania could see some severe thunderstorms into Monday night, some of which may produce a weak tornado

National Weather Service in State College predicts showers and thunderstorms are likely in Lancaster between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Some of those storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

"Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible over parts of the area this afternoon or early evening," NWS wrote in a hazardous weather outlook. "An isolated, weak, brief tornado is even possible."

READ NEXT: What's the difference between a tornado watch and a warning?

A map released by NWS indicates a portion of Lancaster County is at a "moderate risk" of severe weather Monday. It marks the first moderate risk in central Pennsylvania since July 8, 2014, and the first in the state since May 15, 2018.