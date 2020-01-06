Police are searching for a man who they say robbed two Turkey Hill stores in Eastern Lancaster County within an hour of each other.
Columbia Borough police responded to the first robbery at the Turkey Hill convenience store at 342 Chestnut Street just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Police described the suspect as a black male approximately 5 feet, seven inches tall wearing a wig, a blue and black plaid-styled jacket and gray sweatpants.
The man had a knife, according to police, and at one point struck a store employee, knocking her to the floor. After stealing products from the store, the man fled on foot toward 4th and Chestnut streets.
Police add the same suspect was involved in a robbery of another Turkey Hill at Prospect Road and Route 462 around 3:30 a.m. in West Hempfield Township.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735.