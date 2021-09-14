Thousands of dollars in cash and items, along with a handgun, were reported stolen in Warwick Township on Tuesday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
One of at least four thefts reported to police was a report of a stolen hand gun and $300 in cash, police said. The owner items told police the theft happened around 2:37 a.m.
A photo from a surveillance camera shows the suspect, a male, wearing a long-sleeve hoodie and shorts.
Police said that the person might have had an accomplice and that they might be "responsible for other thefts reported to have occurred in the same area and time frame," police said.
There were at least three other reports of theft on Tuesday morning in the area, according to police. More than $5,000 in cash and hundreds of dollars worth of items like iPads and Ray Ban sunglasses were reported stolen.
In one theft, a custom set of golf clubs, golf bag, golf balls and two putters were reported stolen, totaling $4,000, police said. Police said the theft was a "criminal intrusion" into the rental vehicle.
In other thefts, the vehicles were left unlocked.
"Residents are being reminded to lock their parked vehicles and to report and thefts or suspicious activities to the NLCRPD," police said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has additional footage or photos is asked to call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeWatch.