East Hempfield Township police
DUI
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jeffrey Johns, 49, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI and a summary traffic violation after a single-vehicle crash Aug. 28 on Lancaster Road near Root Road, police said.
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Justin Hersh, 31, of Lancaster, was charged after an Aug. 28 report of $497.07 taken from the cash register of Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Ave., police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: James Elbert Glass Jr., 46, of Harrisburg, was charged with retail theft and a summary traffic violation after merchandise worth $423.47 was taken from Lowes at 25 Rohrerstown Road on Aug. 18, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A package worth about $105 was reported stolen from a porch in the 2300 block of Marietta Avenue on Aug. 13, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Chainsaws and pole saws worth $4,000 were removed from a locked truck sometime Aug. 25 or 26 at Shull’s Tree Service-Son Inc., 99 Elmwood Ave., police said.
TRESPASSING
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Scott Zercher Jr., 37, of Landisville, was charged with criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night after a report of trespassing in progress in the first block of South Avenue on Aug. 27, police said.