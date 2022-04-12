Update: John S. Gooding was located Tuesday afternoon, Manheim Township police said.
Previously reported:
Manheim Township police are searching for a 76-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning.
John S. Gooding left his residence in the 1300 block of Still Water Road in a blue 2017 Ford Explorer SUV around 8 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since, police said in a news release.
All attempts by police and Gooding’s family to contact him have been unsuccessful.
Gooding was declared an endangered missing person for medical reasons due to his family’s concern for his welfare and ability to care for himself, police said.
Gooding was described as being about 5-foot-11, around 180 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a medium build. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information about Gooding’s whereabouts or who comes into contact with him is urged to contact 911 or Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 as soon as possible.