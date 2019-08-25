Underground Railroad Center at Historic Zercher’s Hotel
The Underground Railroad Center at Historic Zercher’s Hotel is housed in the building where Edward Gorsuch’s body was taken after he was killed in the Christiana Resistance.
Opened in 2006, the center at 11 Green St. has a small museum display with artifacts, photographs, maps, text panels and exhibits that describe the area’s role in the Underground Railroad as well as the events of 1851.
A monument next to the building commemorates the confrontation and includes names of those who were involved.
The creation of the visitor center was made possible by the Christiana Historical Society and the Charles Bond Co., which owns the former hotel as well as the adjacent property that was the originally the Christiana Machine Shop.
The museum is open by appointment, and admission is free. For more information, visit zerchershotel.com.
The site of the since-demolished house where locals defended the escaped slaves that Gorsuch was pursuing is about a mile out of town, along Lower Valley Road just east of Brick Mill Road. A historic marker on the spot gives some details of the event.
Moores Memorial Library
The library in Christiana traces its history to 1880, when a women’s reading circle formed the Library Association. The charter for Moores Memorial Library was created in 1921, and named after William Moore who willed his home books and funds to the library.
The library was housed in several locations, including Moore’s home, before it moved in 1971 to the former Christiana Ledger office on Bridge Street.
Named for William Moore, the library is now housed in the original 1905 home of the Christiana National Bank at 9 W. Slokom Ave., where it opened in 2010. The second story of the bank building was removed during a project that started in 1964.
When the bank building was sold at auction in 2007, it was bought by Dr. James P. Harrison, who allowed the library to buy it from him when the organization got the money.
The former bank’s vault, which remains, is now the history room and houses the library’s collection of artifacts from the 1851 Christiana Resistance.
Lions Community Park
The 8.4-acre Lions Community Park at 325 N. Bridge St. include tennis and volleyball courts, a pavilion, playground, walking path and ball diamonds.
The park is maintained by the Christiana Lions Club, which bought it for $9,000 in 1948. The Lions built their meeting room near the park entrance in 1966.
The park is also the site of a borough water well which went online in 2010 to help the borough maintain a consistent supply of water to residents.
Longtime Lion Jim Groff says the park is nearly completely surrounded by houses because some lots along Sadsbury Avenue were sold by the Lions so they could more quickly pay back Herb Longenecker, who originally donated the land.
While the Lions were eager to pay the debt, Groff said Longenecker wasn’t actually impatient for the money and would have preferred the park to have included frontage on Sadsbury Avenue.
South End Borough Park
Adjacent to the Christiana Fire Company is South End Borough Park. The 4-acre site is on either side of Williams Run, which flows into the east branch of the Octoraro Creek.
South End Borough Park is a natural park with a walking trail and some benches. The borough holds some concerts in the park and is planning a fish rodeo next spring.
During a borough-sponsored event last year, native trees and shrubs were planted along the creek as part of streambed restoration project.