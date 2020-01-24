The Philies made “minor” news last week with the signing of three veteran relievers to minor league contracts with invitations to spring training.
The trio — Francisco Liriano, Drew Storen and Bud Norris — are not unfamiliar names to baseball followers, but only Liriano (5-7 with a 3.47 ERA for Pittsburgh) pitched in the majors last year.
I was waiting for the Phils to ink a higher profile reliever or two, but it’s clear the club was gunshy after two unsuccessful offseasons trying that approach. Last year, David Robertson, Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek barely pitched at all because of injury, and the Phillies are still on the hook for one more season of Robertson, who still won’t be back in 2020.
No wonder the front office went the cheaper, low-risk route.
But that leaves the bullpen with lots of questions. I’m assuming Seranthony Dominguez, Adam Morgan and Victor Arano will be back after being on the injured list, to go along with Hector Neris and possibly Jose Alvarez and Ranger Suarez.
Right now, however, the only sure thing is Neris.
I wouldn’t be surprised if at least one of Liriano, Storen and Norris makes the opening day roster. Both Storen and Norris have experience as closers, too.
The other variable in this is the Phillies’ farm system. Last year, not much help came from the minors, with the exception of Suarez, a converted lefty starter who pitched pretty well later in the season.
I think the Phils expect that to be different in 2020. There are several hard-throwing pitchers they drafted out of college that they’re grooming to be relievers, and a few should get the call to the majors at some point this year. Maybe one will even make the opening day roster.
The “sign free-agent relievers to lucrative contracts” plan was an abject failure, so it’s time to try to infuse the bullpen with more homegrown talent. Let’s hope it works.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.