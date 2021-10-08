Nicknamed the “Three Cheeses,” Bleu, Pepperjack and Brie are three playful kittens looking for a home.
They are 4 months old and were abandoned at a young age, in a box beside a store. There are two females and one male. They have all of their vaccines and have been wormed. PepperJack, the male, has been neutered. All have tested negative for feline leukemia and are litter box trained.
They do not have to be adopted together, but would love to be a companion for someone. They have also done well with other cats, love playing with their toys and like to be held.
Anyone who wants to arrange a visit may call ORCA at 717-397-8922. The office is located at 608 N. Lime St.
SEPT. 24 PET
Pearl, a 4-month-old domestic shorthair female kitten, was adopted from the Humane League of Lancaster County.