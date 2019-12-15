Whether operating businesses or volunteering in their neighborhoods, many people play crucial roles in fostering community spirit in Lancaster.
LNP caught up with a few of them.
Joshua Hunter
For Joshua Hunter, southeast Lancaster is not just where he works, it’s also where he has deep roots.
The 28-year-old grew up in the 500 block of South Duke Street and attended city elementary and middle schools before graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School.
Right after graduation, Hunter began working with school and community groups to support neighborhood youth. He started Project Impact Lancaster, which connects young people with people in the community. The project has allowed youngsters to enjoy trips to the beach, a field trip to Lancaster Science Factory and ride bicycles with city Mayor Danene Sorace.
Hunter says such outings help expand the horizons of young people in the southeast who tend to stay close to home.
“It’s getting them past the limits of just this neighborhood,” he says. “A lot of people don’t go past Farnum Street, a lot of people don’t go past King Street, they don’t feel like they’re connected.”
Since April, Hunter has been program coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club Southeast Lancaster Clubhouse at 335 Dauphin St., where about 70 students come each day for after-school programs.
Although he spends his days in the southeast, Hunter and his wife and two daughters live near Millersville, an experience he says made him appreciate even more the close-knit neighborhood of his youth.
“There’s just so much here that a lot of other people would take for granted,” he says.
Suzy Hoover
Suzy Hoover grew up near Dallastown, York County, where her family owned the property that became Wyndridge Farm.
She operated a successful art and framing gallery in Michigan with her husband, Willard Sakriska, before returning to York County in 1995 where she cared for him when he had cancer.
Hoover’s husband died in 1997. Her father Philip Hoover, a noted York County physician, died the next year.
“They pushed me to excel, and when they were gone, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, what do I do now?’ ” she says.
Hoover ultimately moved to the 200 block of East King Street in Lancaster and threw herself into fixing up both her circa-1787 house and the block.
Early on, Hoover notified property owners in the block of maintenance issues she thought would lead to citations from the city. She says that resulted in several improvements.
“It worked because I’m a neighbor, I’m in the streets,” she says.
In addition to alerting landlords and property owners to problems with their buildings, Hoover led the effort in 2002 to secure dawn-to-dusk lights for every property in the block.
Earlier this month Hoover finalized a report that showed a significant reduction in police calls in the block since 2001, a result she traces to the cleanup and new lights.
While Hoover takes pride in the improvements, she’s also come to appreciate the enduring grittiness of her neighborhood.
“There’s something in me that likes things to have a little roughness around the edges,” she says. “Perfection bothers me.”
Marty Hulse
For Marty Hulse, growing up in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of Lancaster was a unique olfactory experience.
Hulse fondly recalls the aroma of his childhood home on Lafayette Street, which was situated between the Kunzler & Co. plant and Alfred & Sam’s Italian Bakery.
“Every night smelled like a hot dog in a bun,” he says.
That idyllic early experience in the Lancaster city neighborhood named for the cabbage gardens of early German immigrants is one of the reasons Hulse features Lancaster-specific items at Building Character and Madcap & Co., the shops he owns in the 300 block of North Queen Street.
“I’ve always loved Lancaster city,” says the McCaskey graduate.
The 47-year-old Hulse has worked to beautify the city through the Lancaster Economic Action for Downtown’s Success, a nonprofit group that hangs flower baskets on lampposts around downtown Lancaster and also puts up Christmas decorations around town.
“I think all that helps in getting people to love Lancaster,” he says. “Lancaster is already beautiful. If we can enhance it in some ways with holiday decorations and flowers, I’m all for that.”
A former newspaper editor and designer — including a stint at LNP — Hulse says he’s discovered there’s something “magical” about doing retail in Lancaster, even though it requires a willingness to change to meet customer demands.
“I feel like every day I’m adapting in the business end of things in Lancaster,” he says.
Joel Pena
On any given Sunday, more than a dozen different nationalities are represented at Alpha Omega Church, which meets at 708 Wabank St. in southwest Lancaster.
Many congregants are originally from Puerto Rico, while others hail from the Dominican Republic, Cuba or other Central or South American countries.
Leading the congregation as pastor since 2005 is Joel Pena, who emigrated from Venezuela in September 2001.
In Venezuela, Pena was involved with real estate and accounting but saw the business suffer as people began to lose confidence in the economy there.
Pena came to the U.S. to visit his brother, who was a student at Harrisburg Area Community College. He wound up staying in the area, initially living in Millersville.
Pena, who studied theology in his home country, helped a friend at a New Jersey church for several years before returning to Lancaster and getting the job at Alpha Omega, where he also directs the community center.
The 53-year-old Pena lives in the church parsonage with his wife and two children.
“I love this community. I love this area,” he says.
Yet Pena says rising housing prices in Lancaster are making it tougher for transplants like him to make a new life here.
“It’s becoming more difficult to live here,” he says. “The tendency is to become a city that is more exclusive, somehow, so that people who cannot afford it have to leave.”
Anne Kirby
A native of Westmoreland County, Anne Kirby moved to Lancaster in early 2000, following several years of coming to the area to visit relatives.
With a design and marketing background, Kirby says she saw more opportunities here than in her home county east of Pittsburgh. She started her own design firm in Lancaster and then in 2007 launched Creative House of Lancaster, which hosted a variety of networking events.
Kirby’s interest in collaborative working prompted her to launch the Candy Factory co-working space in 2010, which initially operated out of space in the Keppel building, a former candy factor at 323 N. Queen St.
Now, the Candy Factory operates out of a much larger space in a warehouse behind 342 N. Queen St., while its former home underwent a $9 million renovation to turn it into new apartments, offices and retail space.
For Kirby, that redevelopment is just one example of the improvements she’s seen over the last decade.
“When it comes to activity downtown, it’s just exploded,” she says. “That excites me as someone who lives downtown and works downtown.”
While Kirby says she loves having new options for dining and going out, she sometimes worries that rising costs are prompting artists and other creative types to locate elsewhere.
“There’s so many great things now, that we’re maybe not recognizing some of the things we’ve lost through that transition,” she says.