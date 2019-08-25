Whether serving in official capacities or behind the scenes, many people play crucial roles in fostering community spirit in Christiana.
LNP caught up with a few of them.
Steve and Jewell Shivery
Steve Shivery was 12 years old when he started working at the Brown Funeral Home in Christiana, where his duties included washing cars and mowing the lawn.
Shivery stuck with the business, eventually earning his funeral director’s license and then buying the Brown Funeral Home in 1994 with his wife, Jewell, and then operating it as Brown & Shivery.
The funeral home property at 111 Elizabeth St., where the Shiverys also live, was renovated in 2002, when the name was changed to Shivery Funeral Home. They also have a location in Paradise Township.
Shivery, whose grandmother formerly owned a grocery store in town where his great-uncle had a real estate business, has served in some official capacities in Christiana and has been active in the Lions Club.
“My family’s been here a couple generations,” Shivery said. “There’s a lot of people still call me Stevie.”
As a lifelong resident who owns the local funeral home and volunteers around a small town, Shivery says he always sees people he knows when he’s out and about, especially at the grocery store just north of town.
“There’s no such thing as a quick trip to Dutch-Way,” he says.
The Shiverys, who are both 53 years old, have also restored some historic buildings in town, including a former church at 15 N. Bridge St., which operates as an event space called Chantry Place. They are also in the middle of a much larger project to turn the former Christiana Hotel into guest rooms with a restaurant.
While that project has been in the works for several years and has an uncertain completion date, some construction work is set to begin soon on the property near the railroad tracks. When it’s done, the Shiverys say they hope a place to stay and a restaurant in the center of town can draw some new people in.
“We both feel like God gave us this dream for Christiana, to bring it back to where it’s an exciting place to come to,” says Jewell Shivery.
Jim Groff
Jim Groff recalls the time in 1978 when a business dinner he was invited to turned out to be a Lions Club meeting and he told his host he didn’t know anything about the organization.
But because of that meeting, Groff joined the Christiana Lions Club and has worked to help turn it into a major source of civic pride in town through sponsoring events and maintaining its namesake park.
“By doing things in our community, it helps support our community,” says Groff, whose involvement includes his annual portrayal of Santa Claus during the Lions Club “Light Up Christiana” event.
The 71-year-old Groff says he’s seen time and time again that the borough’s residents turn out for community events or respond to needs, such as when he organized a trip in 2011 to offer aid to Joplin, Missouri, which was devastated by a powerful EF5 tornado earlier that year.
“When we do something, this town comes behind us and supports us,” he says. “When we have a reason or need, we come together and make it happen.”
Groff, who worked with his father early in construction, developed his own specialty in restoring historic buildings with his business Victorian Heritage Inc., which has done masonry work at Wheatland, former president James Buchanan’s home in Lancaster Township.
“If it’s something old, I’m usually there,” says Groff.
Leora “Toady” Kennel
If a visitor stops by the Underground Railroad Center at the Historic Zercher’s Hotel and finds that it’s locked, someone at the adjacent Charles Bond Co. knows to call Leora “Toady” Kennel.
Kennel, who lives a couple blocks from the small museum is typically available at a moment’s notice to come give a tour.
The 70-year-old Kennel retired in 2009 from Summers & Zim’s, an Atglen (Chester County) plumbing and HVAC firm where she worked in the office. She now considers herself a “professional volunteer” in Christiana.
In addition to being a member of the Christiana Historical Society, she volunteers at the library and is a member of the National Railway Historical Society, which meets at the freight station. She’s also a backup for the freight station, where she has a key and can let unexpected visitors inside.
“I travel, but usually just once a year, so I’m home most of the time. I like doing it,” she says.
Kennel, who has lived nearly her entire life in Christiana, says while she misses some of the retail shops that used to operate in town, there’s still a surprising amount of business activity, in addition to the museum commemorating a key moment in the nation’s history.
“People don’t know this little sleepy town,” she says.
As for her unusual nickname, Kennel says she’s been known as “Toady” since she was a child and her father referred to her as “my dear little toad.”
Plus, she says “Toady” was easier than Leora, which she said would often be misspelled. Kennel’s car license plate even includes the name, although she had to settle for “Toadie” since her preferred spelling was taken.
Carol Pringle
Soon after getting a part-time job in 2005 helping with sewer and trash billing for Christiana, Carol Pringle says Bud Rettew started saying she would take his job someday.
Pringle, who had previously worked at a dental office in Honey Brook (Chester County), told the longtime Christiana Borough manager that she couldn’t imagine taking over for Rettew, who began working for the borough in 1967.
But in January 2014, Pringle finally acquiesced, accepting the position as borough manager and treasury/secretary when Rettew retired. She says she hoped to have Rettew around to help her learn the job, but when he died that May, she had to do a lot of learning on the job.
“It’s a huge responsibility to take on and manage,” she says. “I feel responsible to and for 1,100 people.”
As a small borough that has its own police force as well as its own water and sewer plants, Pringle says Christiana is sometimes challenged to meet the standards that apply to much larger boroughs.
“When you’re small, you have fewer users to fund the upkeep, maintenance and meeting the (state Department of Environmental Protection) requirements,” she says.
Yet the 64-year-old Pringle says she is optimistic about the town and is especially encouraged by some recent work to restore some historic buildings, especially the former Christiana Hotel.
“It’s a charming little town. It’s very family-oriented,” she says. “I just hope it continues to thrive and move forward like the way I’ve seen it changing over the past few years.”