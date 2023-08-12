Darryl Daniel, the former Conestoga Valley, Syracuse and NFL wide receiver, now trains young receivers and athletes in all sports.
Among his clients is Anthony Ivey, the Manheim Township grad now trying to push through a traffic jam of Penn State wide receivers and earn playing time.
“He is one of the purest route-running guys I’ve ever been around,’’ Daniel said in a podcast interview June 29. “Running routes, to me, is like painting, and Anthony is like a beautiful painting. It’s unbelievable how sudden he is, how he trusts his technique - flawless.’’
At Penn State’s Media Day Aug. 6, Ivey, a redshirt freshman, acknowledged what Daniel was talking about, if stopping short of likening himself to Caravaggio’s Supper at Emmaus.
“Growing up, I think I always had some shiftiness,’’ he said. “Just playing on the playground, or in the park, faking kids out, making them miss, ... all I had to do was put the fundamentals with that, and I got with Darryl and it went from there.’’
How will translate, this fall, within the aforementioned traffic jam?
James Franklin has coached the wideouts through the media often this offseason, which he summarized at Media Day:
“I wouldn't necessarily say we have a two-deep or three-deep that's defined yet, but I think we have good number of guys that legitimately are competing for that third, fourth, spot.
“When you talk about the two-deep, I think there's probably eight guys that are legitimately in that competition and it kind of goes day-to-day.’’
WR One is Keandre Lambert-Smith, a junior returning starter who stepped to center stage last season when last year’s No. 1, Parker Washington, went down with an injury and then announced he was turning pro.
Lambert-Smith racked up 207 receiving yards, two touchdowns, the longest pass play in Rose Bowl history (88 yards) and threw a touchdown pass, all in the 2022 season’s last two games.
WR Two, for now, is probably Dante Cephas, the Kent State transfer who had 84 receptions last year.
Harrison Wallace III, a redshirt sophomore, is the likliest third starter after catching 19 balls for 273 yards last year.
Not exactly a match for say, Ohio State, whose WRs include Marvin Harrison, Jr., who might be the best player n the country.
The estimable Phil Steele, in his annual magazine, ranks Penn State’s receivers (including tight ends) 34th in the country, and fourth in the Big Ten, behind the Buckeyes (No. 1 in the country), Maryland and Minnesota.
The potential seems there to improve on that rank. Experience and proven performance are another matter, but Penn State has a lot of athletes at the position.
After the presumptive top four: Malik McClain, Malick Meiga, Kaden Saunders, Liam Clifford, Ty Johnson, Carmelo Taylor, Cristian Driver and Ivey. Those are apparently the eight Franklin was talking about.
“I definitely consider myself part of the eight,’’ Ivey said. “I just have to stay grounded, keep working at it.’’
McClain is a junior Florida State transfer who played more for the Seminoles as a freshman than as a sophomore. He and Meiga, a senior, are 6-4, and Penn State otherwise lacks size at the position.
Clifford, an R-sophomore, is Sean’s little brother. Saunders, also an R-sophomore, was the biggest recruit of the bunch.
The rest are true or redshirt freshman. Taylor is a 4-star recruit with sprinter speed, but has only been there since June. Other than him, Ivey and Driver are the only two who haven’t yet appeared in a college game.
The situation may be less daunting that it appears.
Asked about Ivey during an in-season press conference last September, Franklin said, “He’s doing really well in school, and he’s probably further along as a football player than we anticipated.’’
“He’s still got work to do like a lot of them do, but the people that read your newspaper, people in Pennsylvania, I think they’re going to be happy with Anthony Ivey throughout his career.’’