STATE COLLEGE - Wednesday was college football’s National Signing Day, a day of pomp and celebration at Penn State in the early years of the James Franklin administration.
No more. The first day of the early signing period adopted by the NCAA three years ago - Dec. 20, 2019 in this cycle - is the actual NSD. Penn State signed all 27 of its’ 2020 recruits that morning. Eleven of them are already enrolled.
“Today was a pretty mellow day,’’ Franklin said during a press conference at Beaver Stadium.
The recruiting work Wednesday involved welcoming preferred walk-on players from the class of 2020 into the fold and working the phones with prospects from the class of 2021 and ‘22.
Also, Franklin wondered if his approach to the new calendar, which is to sign everybody early, is the right one, even though it’s the approach virtually every major-college power has adopted.
“You could make the argument that you save a few,’’ he said. “You never know what's going to show up in the transfer situation, a guy that may just be available late that you weren't anticipating. We had some people calling us late that you would have loved to have had a few more scholarships.
“We'll always approach the first signing period as the signing period. I think if a guy doesn't sign (early) with you, he's telling you something.’’
Penn State's 2020 class ranks 15th in the country and third in the Big Ten Conference according to the 24/7 Sports composite rankings.
Getting to 85: The scholarship crunch isn’t just about the freshman class. It’s roster wide. Penn State, according to 24/7 Sports’ scholarship matrix and our own count, has 88 players on scholarship. It’s allowed 85.
(There are currently 21 defensive linemen and 11 wide receivers on scholarship. If you can name all of them, or even most of them, you are one hardcore fan.)
Franklin has admitted he expected one or two more defections to the NFL this offseason.
The new, relaxed transfer rules have made roster management harder than ever, but it now appears that more transfers are the only way to get to 85 without the less-then-optimal practice of “grayshirting,’’ or asking players to defer their scholarship for a semester while remaining in school and in the program.
Franklin has apparently never done that at Penn State.
“We're close,’’ Franklin said. “The hard part is we want to be as aggressive as we possibly can to give us the best chance to get to the 85. Very rarely is anybody at the 85.’’
Litigation non-update: Franklin was asked to comment on the two lawsuits that have been filed against him and Penn State, over hazing in the program and pressuring team doctors to allows injured players to return to the field.
Unsurprisingly, Franklin didn’t bite.
“I think we've already released statements on those things,’’ he said. “I think the same statement we had before covers it.”