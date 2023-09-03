Going up: 1. QB Drew Allar. Not exactly dazzled by the bright lights. The best thing about Saturday for the Lions. And it wasn’t close. 2. LB Curtis Jacobs. Ten tackles and a sack for a guy who’s a bit overlooked among the future NFL first-rounders around him. Came on late last year, kept rolling Saturday. 3. WR Keandre Lambert-Smith. Just four catches, but for 123 yards and TDs. Like Jacobs, stepped up late last season, kept it going. 4. Sons of Detroit. Kalen King, Kobe King, new starting safety Jaylen Reed, … big day for the guys from Penn State’s unlikliest recruiting stronghold. 5. Neon Deion. The national story of the weekend, and maybe one of the biggest down-to-the-sticks roster-builds the sport has seen. The dude’s a little full of himself, though.
Going down: 1. Penn State special teams. Came in with questions. Came out with, uh, more questions. This could be a vexing, season-long project. 2. LB Abdul Carter. Monster talent had a late sack for his only stat of the night. Seemed out of position a lot. Have a feeling that won’t last. 3. Matt Cassell. NBC talking head shows up for work in an odd outfit featuring in a windowpane-pattern, light purple sport coat. Social media responds with all the kind empathy you’d expect. 4. Ohio State offense. 6.6 yards per pass, 4.6 yards per rush. Marvin Harrison with two catches for 18 yards. Against Indiana. 5. Nebraska. Incredible ability to find well-hidden ways to lose continues. And the highest-ranked recruit on the roster got arrested for burglary last week. Let’s all welcome Matt Ruhle to the Corn Belt! Oh, and the Huskers go to (checks notes) Colorado Saturday.