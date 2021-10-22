In his first six years at Clemson, Dabo Swinney went 57-23 with an Atlantic Coast Conference title and two New Year’s Six bowls.
In his first six years at Penn State, James Franklin went 56-23 with a Big Ten Conference title and three New Year’s Six bowls.
Swinney’s breakthrough season came in 2010, after he reached into a Texas High School to hire offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Franklin’s breakthrough season came in 2016, after he reached into Football Championship Subdivision to hire offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.
Both Swinney and Franklin are considered football CEOs, better at recruiting and organizing than scheming and game-planning.
There are important differences between them.
For Clemson to truly become a national superpower, Florida State, in its division of the ACC, had to get out of the way. The Seminoles have, unwittingly, cooperated.
Franklin’s Florida State is Ohio State, which doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.
(I know what you’re thinking: Maybe Ohio State not going away is part of the reason Franklin is headed west or south. That’s another column.)
Another difference: A game-changing recruit at quarterback. Swinney landed his when he coaxed Deshaun Watson, the top-ranked QB in the high school class of 2014, out of Georgia.
Watson led the Tigers to a national title and two national championship games.
Justin Fields could have been That Guy for Franklin, but he verbally committed to Penn State as a high school sophomore, too early. En route to the Chicago Bears, he went to Georgia and then - cue groan from Nittany Nation - Ohio State.
Now, maybe, Franklin has his guy, sitting in, of all places, Ohio.
Drew Allar was a defensive end in eighth grade in Medina, Ohio. He was a three-star prospect when Penn State offered him a scholarship in January.
Allar has continued to grow - he’s a hair under 6-5, 230 pounds - and develop arm talent that appears to have gone elite to otherworldly. Seriously, Google this guy.
Allar is now the No. 1-ranked QB in the high school class of 2022, a five-star recruit and the No. 12 overall prospect in America according to 24/7 Sports.
Mike Yurcich, Penn State’s first-year offensive coordinator, is a key figure here. He became enamored of Allar when Yurcich was at Ohio State in 2019.
Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M apparently went after Allar pretty hard before he verballed to Penn State.
Ohio State had not offered Allar at that point, probably because it had a commitment from Quinn Ewers, a five-star QB from Texas. Ewers has since reclassified as a 2021 recruit and enrolled at Ohio State, supposedly to take advantage of licensing and marketing opportunities.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day showed up on the sidelines at Allar’s game Sept. 10, and the Buckeyes have since offered Allar.
Franklin and Yurcich were at Allar’s game last week, during which he completed 14 of 17 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns.
For whatever it’s worth, a tweet pinned to the top of Allar’s Twitter feed reads, “Get your mind right and come to Penn State.”
Nobody knows about these things. Maybe Allar won’t be anything like Franklin’s Deshaun Watson, but he is by far the best bet since Franklin got here in 2014.
Bear in mind that before Allar, the highest-ranked Penn State QB recruits of the star-ranking era were Christian Hackenberg and Anthony Morelli.
Cue another groan from Nittany Nation.