TAMPA, Fla. - Five takeaways from the Outback Bowl head coaches’ press conference Wednesday:
1. As their players enjoyed a bowling outing Monday, Penn State’s James Franklin and Sam Pittman of Arkansas had a long, wide-ranging discussion that included, “our concerns about some of the things that are going on in college football and college athletics right now.’’
We got only a sanitized version of that during a 40-minute session with both coaches Wednesday, but the issues undoubtedly include players opting out of bowl games, and managing the ongoing, and seemingly endless, COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have opinions on other places and other things, some of the things that I think are going on,’’ Franklin said vaguely. “I know (Pittman) does as well. We've talked about those privately.
“In this setting, I'm going to specifically talk about Penn State. I do think we're at a point in the season where they're kind of sick of listening to me.”
“We've got to this far without losing guys to COVID,’’ Pittman said. “I think anytime you have a coaching staff and a team that wants to play the game - it's not always that way - but it makes it easier to get the game going.’’
2. Opt-outs pile up: Six Penn State players have opted out of Saturday’s game, including the team’s best player, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, and five defensive starters: Safety Jaquan Brisker, linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, end Arnold Ebiketie and, announced Wednesday, tackle Derrick Tangelo.
Arkansas has two, receiver Treylon Burks, who was probably the Razorbacks’ best player, and defensive end Tre Williams
Williams announced he was out hours after reports surfaced that he’d been arrested after falling asleep at the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-thru of a Fayetteville McDonalds.
Franklin pointed out that he’s never had a player opt-out before this year, in 12 years as a head coach.
“What I would say is I'm focused on the guys that are in our locker room,’’ Franklin said. “That doesn't mean that I'm not happy and excited and supportive of the guys that are not.
“As one door closes, another door opens. It's an opportunity for another player. I think it's also going to give us a really good kind of picture of what our future is going to be. Guys are going to get a bunch of reps in this game that maybe hadn't throughout the season.’’
3. Roster juggling. Both coaches said it will take a village to replace elite wideouts Dotson and Burks.
“Any time we got zero coverage or man coverage, everybody knew we were going to throw (Burks) the ball,’’ Pittman said. “Losing him, we lost a lot of offense. We also lost a very good leader. But can't really replace him. It's going to take a lot of people to replace one Burks.’’
Franklin said veteran Jesse Luketa will start and play exclusively at Sam linebacker, after spending the season as a DE/LB utility player. Asked if redshirt freshman Olumuyiwa Fashanu was ready to start at offensive tackle, Franklin said, “He better be.’’
Franklin also acknowledged that some players will have to burn their redshirts by making their fifth appearance of the season Saturday.
“We've been very strategic about playing guys in four games, playing some guys in three games, saving a game for a bowl, things like that,’’ he said.
“As the season went on, we had the flu spike, other things, it was hard to do that. So, yeah, we have some guys that we're going to have to burn their redshirts for this game.’’
4. Opting out entirely? Given the number of bowl games that have been cancelled or that have had one team opt out, the coaches were asked if they considered simply not playing in Saturday’s game.
They didn’t quite say no.
“What I would say is we discussed what we think is going on a bunch in college football,’’ Franklin said. “We've never seen this in college football, right? We've never seen people not playing.
“It happened a little bit last year. We thought we were done with it. It's happening again this year. For us, we want to play.’’
Pittman added that, “I don't think either one of us - I don't want to speak for coach - are looking for a way out. We're looking for a way in.’’
5. In another triumph for hard-hitting journalism, the coaches were asked who they’d like to play them in a movie.
Pittman said Jack Nicholson, because, “He's older, more mature, got a lot of gray like I do. … I think he's made a lot of money.’’
Franklin’s first thought was Denzel Washington, but when the questioner suggested Dwayne “The Rock,’’ Johnson, he went with that, playfully flexing his muscles.
“Yeah, probably The Rock,’’ Franklin said. “Similar body type, charisma.’’