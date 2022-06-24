Patterned tiles come in all sizes, shapes, styles and colors, offering unlimited design options. But are patterned tiles a soon-to-disappear home design fad or something more enduring?
“Patterned tiles have been around for centuries,” says Cindy Pickering, showroom buyer for Tileology. “They are completely classical. Patterned tiles are historical and beautiful and never really fade out of style.”
Emily Foltz, design consultant for Martin’s Flooring, agrees. “The farmhouse style, with plain tiles, was popular for a while,” she says, “but now there’s a shift to a more modern style using patterned tiles as accent pieces.”
If you are ready to give your home a design upgrade, here are five helpful tips for incorporating patterned tiles into your home’s décor.
Material – Patterned tiles can be made from porcelain, ceramic, terra cotta and concrete (also called encaustic). Foltz recommends porcelain as the most durable material: “Porcelain is non-porous and needs no maintenance. Other types of tiles, like concrete tiles, need to be sealed and maintained.”
Porcelain also has the advantage of being a thinner material – generally less than a half-inch thick.
Pickering says that porcelain patterned tiles are affordable, with an average price of about $12 - $14 per square foot. She contrasts this to products like waterjet cut stone which average about $250 per square foot.
Placement – Patterned tiles can be used indoors or outdoors and are best used in smaller applications. Foltz sees a lot of patterned tiles being installed in laundry and bathroom floors as well as on stove backsplashes.
Pickering suggests placing all of your patterned tile “in one part of the room, and don’t overuse it. Create an art wall or an art floor and make everything else in the room calm and serene.”
Colors – Stick with a subtle color palate for your patterned tiles. According to Pickering, “Softer, muted colors are the most popular because the really saturated colors are more of a commitment. Use soft white with soft grey or soft charcoal. Muted blues are also gorgeous.” Using this softer palate simplifies coordination with the rest of the furniture, fixtures and materials in the room.
Patterns – Bold geometrics and Moroccan patterns are valid choices, but Pickering recommends using tiles with “soft, flowy lines and curving shapes”. These softer patterns compliment a subdued color palate and create visual impact without being overwhelming.
Grout – Make sure your grout matches the background color of your tiles. “You don’t want to mess up the pattern with a bold grout” says Pickering. “A contrasting grout will interfere with the pattern on the tiles.”
If your home has a dull, lifeless space that needs a lift, consider installing a section of patterned tiles to bring a sparkling pop of interest.