Alyssa Tickle is familiar with pandemic pets.
“When we were all in quarantine and nobody was doing anything, all of a sudden everyone said, ‘Oh, maybe we should get a dog,’ ” said Tickle, manager of Keystone Pet Place in Lancaster.
Keystone’s grooming business suddenly skyrocketed. Now, sales of CBD-infused dog treats are booming.
“All these people started going back to their offices,” Tickle said.
Customers seeking ways to help pets cope with separation anxiety is just one of the ways that COVID-19 is impacting an already evolving business of pet well-being.
Tickle uses the CBD treats with her own anxious dog. She said giving them as prizes for games of hide-and-seek as well as a treat upon her return helps her pup realize that at the end of each workday she’ll eventually be found.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported in May that nearly 1 in 5 U.S. households got a dog or cat since the beginning of COVID-19. That’s according to a poll of 5,020 respondents.
The majority of these households still had that pet in the home — 90% for dogs and 85% for cats — and were not considering rehoming them in the near future, according to the ASPCA.
Some people who got pandemic pets are now calling folks like Chris Moritzen, co-owner of Lancaster’s Moritzen Family Pet Sitting. They’re looking for extra visits and walks.
“We’ve seen a lot of puppies. They got them and then realized, ‘Oh, I have to go back to work,’” Moritzen said. “From a business standpoint that’s great for us. For the pets, it’s something they’ve never had to deal with.”
Exercise and interaction can do wonders, he said.
Others are asking their veterinarians about anxiety medication. Lisa Knokey, client specialist at Strasburg Veterinary Health, hears plenty of inquiries about that.
Add those to an already full plate being handled by a profession that is, as are many, facing shortages.
“Definitely we’ve noticed a lot of people trying to find a vet’s office and a lot of people not taking new pets because they are just at their max,” Knokey said.
Her office had already stopped taking new patients before spring 2020. The calls have since intensified. The front desk keeps a wait list.
“But I don’t really think we’ve made much headway with that yet because we are very full and we’ve got two doctors,” Knokey said. “So that’s kind of a struggle.”
It’s a hot topic in vet circles. Consider a letter sent to the American Veterinary Medical Association by 24 industry leaders, according to a report from Today’s Veterinary Business.
That publication said the letter expressed disappointment in an article that described shortages as a “temporary cyclical economic factor” and said “adding veterinarians to the companion animal sector is unlikely to address the profession’s current workforce issue.”
“We see the effects of a workforce crisis every day, including delayed and denied care, suffering pets, (and) veterinarians and their teams struggling emotionally, mentally and physically,” the letter continued, per the vet magazine. “It’s clear to us that the shortage is real and growing. There are few things more difficult for veterinarians than turning away pets in need. It challenges our purpose as well as our oath.”
The letter calls for more seats to be added at vet schools.
Go to the staff bio page of any Lancaster County vet office and there’s a good chance you’ll see at least one degree in veterinarian medicine from the University of Pennsylvania.
That university has graduated 1,281 vets over the past 10 years, according to John Donges, spokesman for the university’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Carlo Siracusa is associate professor of clinical behavior medicine and head of the behavior service there. Staffing issues are just one of the stressors vets are dealing with today, Siracusa says.
As for the pets? There was concern in the vet community that there might be widespread anxiety among animals as their owners returned to a more typical routine.
“I have to say that this did materialize but in a relatively lean amount of cases,” he said, adding that those cases are often with people who live alone with their animals.
“I do think that the start of the pandemic was much more of a problem,” Siracusa said. “If I have to compare the two, going back to the old routine is being better tolerated.”
The difference is, this is not night and day.
“It’s not like all of a sudden we’re back to a full week at work,” he said. “It’s been much more nuanced.”
Planning ahead is key, he said. Siracusa used to travel often for work but hasn’t during the pandemic. He’s gearing up again for some trips and was on this particular day testing a camera to use with his own cat. He wants to watch for warning signs.
Particularly with dogs it’s good to keep an eye out for constant pacing, not drinking or just plopping down in one spot and not moving, he said.
“All of these are signs of stress,” Siracusa said. “It might not be disastrous. It might not be causing problems for you or your neighbor, but it means the dog is in distress and things might get worse if we don’t intervene.”
If a return to the office will be changing the time dogs go for walks, start moving the walks closer to that time now, he advised.
“Don’t abruptly change the name of the game,” he said. “And progressively make your dog used to longer absences especially at times that would correspond to your (work) absence.”