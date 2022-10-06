Pam Hults and her husband John are Lititz-based artists keeping two traditional Pennsylvania German folk art forms alive.
They’ve combined Fraktur, an illuminated calligraphic drawing style popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, with the onomatopoeic paper-cutting craft of Scherenschnitte.
The duo -- Pam creates the pieces and John builds and finishes the frames – are breathing new life into these old art forms not just by practicing and teaching them, but by putting their own unique twists on the styles instead of letting them go stale.
“I take traditional designs, but I make them into my own thing,” Pam says. “I can’t copy, and I have a very short attention span. So I had to think of new things to do because that’s what interests me.”
Her innovative process of combining Fraktur and Scherenschnitte and then adding watercolor has kept her interested in making her hybrid works for more than 40 years. The Hultses have been recognized for their work in publications such as “Early American Life” and the “Directory of Traditional American Crafts.” They sell their work online as well as at the Old Country Store in Intercourse, in Virginia’s Colonial Williamsburg and in other places.
Pam, 65 and John, 66, met while studying at Kutztown University. Pam was studying art education and John was focusing on secondary education and political science. After graduating, Pam’s parents gifted her with a Fraktur class at Landis Valley Museum.
“I was amazed and intrigued by the style,” Pam says.
Pam says she’s been drawing ever seen she was a child and had long been aware of the traditional Pennsylvania Dutch art form, having grown up in Lancaster County. Her mother collected antiques, her father restored old houses and her grandparents were weavers.
“Old pieces of Fraktur art turn up in family bibles and chests of drawers,” says Pam, who owned and operated the Maple Croft Interiors folk art store in Willow Street with her mother for nearly 30 years.
The Hultses sell their work and offer classes on their website, hultsfolkart.com. The classes they teach are another way of sustaining and spreading these traditionally regional art forms. Students who attend their art-making classes leave with a fully finished, hand-made and framed piece of art.
“I think it’s very important to keep our Pennsylvania German heritage alive,” Pam says. “And I love (the forms) as much as the history of it.”
Fraktur art typically features stylized birds known as distelfinks, flowers, vines and ferns, among other things. The form was traditionally used for documents such as wedding or birth certificates or things like illuminated family tree diagrams. Since paper was expensive and rare, Fraktur artists took the opportunity to decorate with their elaborate designs, Pam says.
“Lots of the Fraktur artists were itinerant teachers and they would go from town to town and do these for families while they were there as their side hustle,” Pam says. “It was a pretty special talent.”
Though Fraktur is mostly associated with the Pennsylvania Dutch, the form did spread to other areas such as Ohio and New Jersey, Pam says, adding that each region put their own spin on the form. Artists from the Ephrata Cloister had a particularly unique style, Pam notes.
The Scherenschnitte form was often used to capture people’s silhouettes before the days of inexpensive cameras.
“They were recording history,” Pam says.
Pam’s combination of these forms has its own whimsical flair. She uses her own stylized script instead of the standard Pennsylvania German script and incorporates other symbols like hearts, beehives or seasonal images into her work. She’s even helped spread folk art to younger generations by incorporating her work into an illustrated children's book called “Wild Animal ABC,” which was published in 2021.
And John not only builds the frames for Pam’s work, but also creates his own hand-turned wooden folk art pieces on his lathe.
“People like that it’s made in the USA,” John says. “That’s becoming a rare thing these days.”
The Hultses document their processes on their website. John has a demonstration of cutting, building and finishing the frames. And a series of hand-colored and cut-paper designs illuminate how each of Pam’s pieces are made.
“It starts with a white piece of paper and then it’s drawn and cut, then pen-and-inked, dyed, then watercolored,” Pam says, though she adds she doesn’t really know how long each one takes to create since she often works on up to 100 pieces at a time.
“It takes a toll on Pam’s hands,” John says. “There’s stress on hands, wrists, neck and shoulders and over the years she uses more lights. She wears, like, three pairs of glasses when she’s working.”
“Only two,” Pam says.
