There was no mistaking Peter Omundsen’s satisfaction as he stood on a narrow board in the upper organ chamber last week at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., surrounded by hundreds of pipes in their new organ chests.
All had been cleaned and releathered. Existing pipes had been rearranged to improve tonal quality. Four new ranks of pipes had been added. Organ chamber shades, used to control the volume of sound, were turned to allow the sound from the swell chamber to pass through the great chamber and fill the sanctuary as never before.
“It has made such a big difference in the amount of sound that comes out,” church organist Omundsen said.
For several years, he has had to climb ladders and literally crawl through the four chambers to remove ciphers — pipes whose leather pouches had developed holes and were therefore unusable.
“The organ had been deteriorating for some time, and it got to the point where Peter was climbing up to jerryrig almost weekly,” said the Rev. Joseph DiPaolo, the church’s lead pastor.
In 2016, the leather in two of the wind reservoirs, which regulate the wind pressure to the chests, had given out. The result, Omundsen said, “was massive wind noise.”
The church commissioned Patrick J. Murphy & Associates, Stowe, Montgomery County, to releather the reservoirs.
At that point, church leaders opted to do a complete restoration.
“It became imperative that we do a thorough renovation if necessary,” DiPaolo said.
As they approached the project, Omundsen said, they decided to “do some housekeeping” by reorganizing pipes.
The problem wasn’t with the pipes, Omundsen said. It was with the wind chests upon which the pipes sit. Under each pipe is a leather pouch that opens as air passes through it. Years of use had taken their toll on the leather.
In July, Murphy’s workers began removing the pipes. They rebuilt the wind chests, rearranged pipes for better tonal quality, reset the geometry on the pipes and renovated the chambers.
‘New tradition’
For the better part of four months, the church was without an organ.
“So we were creative,” said Brian Norcross, worship and music director.
In the organ’s absence, Omundsen played the Steinway grand piano during services. He was joined by performers on French horn and flute choirs.
At the end of Sunday services, something remarkable took place: Rather than leaving during the playing of the postludes as was their custom, congregants stayed to their conclusion.
“Suddenly a new tradition started,” Norcross said.
Everything was back in place for the first Sunday in Advent.
“The congregation loved it,” Omundsen said. Murphy was among those in the sanctuary that day.
“We improved the tonal palate,” he said by telephone Monday. “There are nice colors (to the sound) that weren’t there before.”
Comparing it to a stew, he said the new pipes add a little spice and enhance the depth of taste, which fits within the liturgical realm.
The shades in the swell chamber, Murphy said, “direct the sound more effectively to give it greater fortissimo and diminuendo.”
The three-manual organ now has four chambers, five divisions, 53 ranks of pipes made up of 3,000 pipes, plus six digital sounds.
The cost of the project, DiPaolo said, was slightly more than $300,000 and included work that was done to the organ rooms.