Commissioners from Manheim Township have numerous municipal issues to deal with, and I hope they are up to the task. They have been left with existing conditions that former officials and commissioners allowed to exist, posing real-time safety issues. The following offers some of these challenges.

If other parts of the township are representative of what exists in this relatively small northeast section, you have a daunting task ahead.

Most all of the issues revolve around traffic and safety. The current intersection of East Oregon Road and Creek Road at Reflections offers a real safety challenge to motorists. A traffic signal or a three-way stop would help reduce the issues that have occurred in the past and will most likely continue into the future if effective improvements are not made.

It is inconceivable to me that the intersection of Creek Road and Oregon Pike (Route 272) has a private road, only a few feet from a major highway, leading to Oregon Dairy store. Obviously this was permitted and has been allowed to exist for many years. It compromises the intersection to the point where vehicles are going in all different directions, particularly at peak traffic periods. Add an Amish buggy into that mess, and it brings to mind something out of the Keystone Cops. How absurd can that be?

Commissioners, if you are not aware of these situations, I invite you to add those intersections to your travels as homework.

David W. Martin

Manheim Township