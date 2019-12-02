How ironic to have two letters from readers complaining about changes in LNP on the same page, along with one from a newcomer to the area praising the newspaper so soundly (“Newcomer has praise for LNP,” "Way too many changes in LNP," and "Newspaper changes not for the better," Nov. 13).
I come down on the same side as the established readers, and we just don’t like at all what you have done to our paper. I imagine there are more people interested in pro sports results than in local ones, for which you often use almost the entire front page of the sports section.
I’m especially insulted at the high-handed approach you have taken to baseball, especially the recent World Series. Almost none of the night games got a writeup in the morning paper. That’s disgraceful.
What’s more, we were lucky to get a paragraph or two about each game a day later. And we usually had to dig to Page C5 or further. Frankly, I think you should be ashamed of yourselves for downplaying one of the most important sporting events in the world.
I shudder to think of the reaction you would have received if the so-called Super Bowl had ever been treated in this fashion.
If you want to keep your readers, do something.
Mildred K. Henderson
East Hempfield Township