I think the entire abortion debate needs to be reframed in light of the fact that, during pregnancy, there are competing interests between the mother and the child.

If the Democrats are being called the “baby killers,” then the Republicans and U.S. Supreme Court majority are the “mother killers.”

In the broad scheme of things, it seems to me that mothers should have the primary rights, for many reasons. First, during pregnancy, the baby’s life depends on the health of the mother. And, after birth, the baby still needs a mother’s care for years, as do any other children already born into that family. What about their rights?

Then there’s the father’s right to having a living wife and mother for their children. He certainly doesn’t need another baby who might not have a mother to provide care.

Then there’s the fact that the mother’s reproductive rights are “inalienable,” meaning rights given by God or nature that therefore cannot be taken away by man.

Yet some men who I view as very stupid are passing laws that try to take away women’s God-given rights, as if they actually can.

It’s obvious to smart people (the women) that these laws will never work, but will instead cause a lot of needless suffering and death — until the stupid men realize they have no idea what they’re dealing with. Then they’re going to have to eventually give it up.

Judy Ginter, Pequea Township