Federal Judge T.S. Ellis III let the cat out of the bag when he opined that Paul Manafort had led an “otherwise blameless life” up until his sentencing for multiple criminal violations. This judge spoke these words about a man who committed fraud over our financial institutions for almost $100 million while acting as an unregistered foreign agent.
Michael Cohen committed fraud to live a millionaire lifestyle and probably would not have been exposed if not for being ensnared in political turmoil. Wall Street cheaters rob the system of trillions of dollars, then when caught, they pay paltry fines and move on while still begging for more tax cuts. These are but a few examples of white-collar fraud that is practiced all over this country, and their way out is more fraud or Chapter 11 bankruptcy — an escape hatch for high-level fraudsters.
Segments of society have a problem with an extra $200 someone might receive in cash assistance — some may be fraud, but most is needed for living expenses — but have no problems with rich guys gaming the system.
Conservatives scream and holler about these $200 payments without a peep about the thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands of high-level fraudsters.
Fraudsters distract society with the phrase “They’re taking your tax money” so you don’t scrutinize their actions, and it works every time!
Judge Ellis showed us this thinking pattern, it would seem: It’s “our” system to abuse, we don’t have to answer for financial crimes! We are above the law on this.
Roger Culbreth Sr.
East Hempfield Township