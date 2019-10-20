Many writers have questioned how a Christian could in good conscience cast a vote for President Donald Trump. Given his many character flaws, that is a fair question. Allow me to explain one Christian’s reasons for supporting him in the last election.
I did not support him in the primary elections, because I felt there were several candidates much more qualified to be president. But I reluctantly cast a vote for him in November 2016 for several reasons. I want a president who will appoint judges who will attempt to adhere to the Constitution rather than “legislate from the bench.” I want a president who will relieve the burden of excessive regulation on business, allowing for economic prosperity for more Americans. I want a president whose policies protect, rather than endanger, life in the womb. I want a president who will not promise all the “free” things I’ve been hearing in the Democratic Party debates, simply assuming an endless supply of taxpayer dollars. I want a president who will not make unrealistic promises concerning totally eliminating the use of fossil fuels in just 10 years.
When the Democratic Party can offer me that candidate, I will be happy to vote for such a man or woman instead of President Trump.
Galen Kauffman
Sadsbury Township