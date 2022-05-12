The three R’s. Do you remember what they stood for back in the day? Reading, writing and arithmetic. Are you aware of the curriculum being taught in other states and coming to a school near you? I ask you to do your own research; then you can decide if these are subjects you want your children to be exposed to.

Rights, respect, responsibility

Yes, this sounds very innocent, if nothing compared to the three R’s we were taught. This is a sexually explicit sex education curriculum being taught to grades K-12. I literally got a sick feeling in my stomach when I saw the graphics for these courses and learned what is being taught to innocent young schoolchildren.

It is up to each individual parent to decide at what point they will teach their children about their bodies and sex. Remember always: Our children are individuals, not a collective. This curriculum may meet the National Sexuality Education Standards, but if you want another shock, read about these “standards” and who is behind them.

Parents and grandparents: Please, please don’t let this come to Lancaster County schools.

Critical race theory

This is a radical ideology that focuses on race as a key to understanding society and, in my view, objectifies people based on race. Again, please research this yourself. Is this something you want your children to learn in our schools?

Social-emotional learning

Again, it sounds innocent, but teachers and parents who have dealt with social-emotional learning believe it is anti-family and anti-parent.

All of these teachings are, in my view, a part of “social justice” teachings, which should not have such a strong emphasis in elementary or middle schools. I believe that social justice teachings are a form of indoctrination, considering they seem to promote only one-sided, politically correct, left-leaning views.

These are our children. We should demand that we are the ones to teach our children about these very personal, private and important issues, at the time we feel is appropriate. We will teach them how to treat others. We will teach them about sex and their bodies. We will talk to them about their feelings and their personal choices. Schools cannot replace parents.

I know we all want to trust our schools to do the right thing by our children. And it may be difficult for school districts to develop policies on notifying parents on controversial subjects. Indeed, it may be difficult to define what is controversial. But I strongly believe schools should err on the side of caution. Kids cannot un-see or un-hear what they’re told. So parents need to insist on total transparency in the development of curriculum and an opt-out option.

I am more than sad to have to speak out about the state of affairs in our schools. I also realize the federal government controls the purse strings and much of the agenda in our schools. But we need to remember that we pay for these schools. Now is the time we need to be more diligent than ever.

We need to have a presence at all school board meetings. Young families have very little time these days, so I have an idea: Gather a group of 10 or 12 parents and grandparents, and ask each one to agree to attend one school board meeting a year. If an issue of concern comes up, then all parents can be galvanized.

We can no longer be complacent. We are not sending our children to school to be social justice warriors.

Connie Pickel is a married mother and grandmother born and raised in Lancaster County, and a retired quality-control manager.