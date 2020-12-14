On Dec. 7, President Donald Trump presented wrestling legend Dan Gable with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which this person deserved. Not one person in the Oval Office (except for journalists) wore a mask. Were they told not to wear a mask? The room was filled with people of all ages, from children on up. How many times have people who have attended events like this come down with COVID-19?

The picture was worth a thousand words. Who will be the first of this group to come down with the virus?

Michael Patrone

Columbia