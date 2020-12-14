Letters to the editor

On Dec. 7, President Donald Trump presented wrestling legend Dan Gable with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which this person deserved. Not one person in the Oval Office (except for journalists) wore a mask. Were they told not to wear a mask? The room was filled with people of all ages, from children on up. How many times have people who have attended events like this come down with COVID-19?

The picture was worth a thousand words. Who will be the first of this group to come down with the virus?

Michael Patrone

Columbia

