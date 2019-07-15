Two years without a dog should be forever; $25 per count should be $25,000 per count; community service should be time in jail (“Quarryville woman pleads to cruelty charges,” May 24). And I think the punishment should fit the crime.
How would that woman like a pipe jammed down her throat or a rubber band placed on her finger until it rotted off?
But we just gave her a pat on the back and said, essentially, “next time do better.”
My other pet peeve is the breeders who mix breeds and call them designer dogs. Wake up, you’re paying hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars for a mutt. Nothing wrong with a mutt. I have two, but I got mine at the shelter for under $200 and saved their lives. If more people would do that, we would put these breeders out of business.
Renee Sheaffer
Leola