On Sept. 1, I was glad to learn that many schools were closing early to allow students to return home safely prior to the deluge that was forecast.

The schools used the available science of weather predictions to make a prudent decision concerning all students’ safety and well-being.

So why don’t all schools, school boards and parents use the available science to perform the same logical decision-making when it comes to wearing masks for the safety and well-being of all of these same students?

Logan Harr

Manheim Township