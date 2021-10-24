During campaigning in the last election cycle, I responded to a Republican questionnaire and request for money. I included a note with my check stating that I thought then-President Donald Trump was setting the table for the Democrats. Later, I sent another check with a note that Trump should act presidential. My suggestions were ignored. Who would have thought it?

Now we have a president who wants to provide all this “free stuff.” He’s spending money like a drunken sailor, buying votes for his party with stimulus and unemployment payments when companies need workers.

Cradle-to-grave assistance with seemingly no incentive to work. Free this and free that.

Remember President Bill Clinton’s Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996? Federal welfare payments declined after its passage.

Remember the bankruptcy of Greece? There was low productivity and some people retired on pensions before the age of 62. Plus, there were other problems, such as millions in pensions being paid out to dead people. Greece is still being bailed out.

Where will the United States be with all the social welfare that’s proposed?

Now, however, the Republican Party is focused on the Big Lie, even though the 2020 election turned out as the polls predicted. And many Republicans are not pushing for COVID-19 containment measures.

I want a Republican running for office who does not believe the Big Lie, does not object to masking and does not want to make it illegal to require vaccinations for employment.

I want a Republican Party for the people, not a party for the party.

Oh well. I received a pop-up card of the White House for my money.

Larry Ewer

West Lampeter Township