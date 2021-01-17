I find it very alarming that there appears to be little outrage among supporters of President Donald Trump about the violence on Jan. 6.

I expected to see all the giant Trump flags and signs taken down, as they are now and forever symbols of domestic terrorism and the depravity of a delusional mob.

These symbols are still flying, and they are flying next to American flags and “thin blue line” flags.

Considering that at least one American flag at the Capitol was taken down and replaced with a Trump banner, and considering that more than 50 Capitol Police officers were injured and one died of injuries from being beaten with a fire extinguisher, I think it’s time to choose which symbols reflect our values.

Most of us watched these events in real time. We heard what was said and saw what was done, so we should be able to agree on some facts. One of these is that Trump supporters erected a gallows in front of the Capitol with the stated intention of hanging Vice President Mike Pence!

If you can somehow manage to justify, rationalize, minimize or just deny this — if this is what you mean by “Make America Great Again” — by all means keep your Trump flags proudly flying. But know that you are agreeing with and perpetuating the delusions of that mob. You are supporting a man who got himself elected by appealing to a violent mob and is ending his term in office having created exactly that.

Christine Morgan

Martic Township