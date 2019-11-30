It’s hilarious to think that 50 years ago in America it was considered the absolute peak of bad manners to hold and express a “big opinion.” Today you can’t not hold a “big opinion” on everything under the sun; it seems as though everyone everywhere in America today is enamored with, and wanting to share, the differing colored rainbows crisscrossing through the air within their own thought bubbles.
So why 50 years ago was holding a “big opinion” such a bad thing?
Partly it was the fear of being heard. But mostly it was the fear that if people started to express “big opinions,” it would lead to conflict and division. Liberals were the first to express “big opinions” about everything under the sun with the idea of teasing out the inequalities and injustices in the world. Sometimes justified (Vietnam War and civil rights), sometimes not (religion and history), liberals politicized large swaths of American life.
Conservatives were initially slow to react to this since a central pillar of old conservatism is quietism, the theory that some parts of life should not be politicized by discussion.
The single most important change in American life happened when conservatives decided not to be quiet any longer and challenge liberals on the subjects liberals had politicized. After this, America became divided, cultural life withered, and liberals and conservatives became cartoon versions of their original selves.
From quiet to “big opinion,” what’s the next progression for America? Indifference — America will be indifferent.
Matthew Atlee
Manor Township