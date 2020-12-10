As President Donald Trump and some Republicans in Pennsylvania and other states continue efforts to undo Joe Biden’s election as president, I think more and more Americans are wondering, “What’s going on?”

Do Republicans really not believe in the democratic process and free and fair elections? The state House members signing a letter challenging Pennsylvania’s presidential election results included most of the members of the Lancaster County House delegation. These local Republican legislators won their races in the same election — are they going to step down now? There were four statewide races on the ballot, two of which Republicans won. Are these Republican statewide winners not going to take their new offices?

If state House Speaker Bryan Cutler really believes something is wrong with Pennsylvania’s election system — I don’t think he does — why doesn’t he do something positive? After all, he and all the other Republicans benefited from mail-in ballots. Why not allow mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day? Why not encourage everyone to vote, instead of seemingly trying to suppress voting?

Many Republicans now seem fond of accusing Democrats of being “socialists” and espousing socialism. When people try to stop other people from exercising their right to vote, or throw out their votes, to me that sounds like fascism. Fascism is what Adolf Hitler used in the 1930s and 1940s to take away democracy in Germany. Are the Republicans fascists?

Bernie Shire

Lancaster Township