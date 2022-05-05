I was ecstatic to hear the commercials for Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano supporting various freedoms. How can one be against freedoms such as:

— Freedom for family members to read the literature of their choice.

— Freedom of choice to terminate a pregnancy in consultation with one’s physician, free of government overreach.

— Freedom to live in a country where elected officials support democracy and not insurrection.

— Freedom to vote in person or by mail, with convenient drop boxes.

— Freedom to breathe clean air and drink pure water.

Oh, wait a minute. I did not hear any of these freedoms that are important to me on Mastriano’s list. Who would have guessed?

William L. Bauer III, West Donegal Township

