I believe that parts (though not all) of the early documents of our nation were inspired by God. Certainly, the beloved words to the preamble to the Declaration of Independence were so inspired:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

However, I have learned that the framers of our Constitution valued the unity of the Colonies over truth and justice. The Constitution was intentionally written, for example, so as not to confront the evil of owning and enslaving people.

It is clear to me that the Second Amendment was not inspired by God. Early settlers rightly feared revolts by enslaved people and counterattacks from Native Americans trying to defend the land they’d inhabited and nurtured for generations.

So colonists organized armed militias to enable white people who enslaved people to maintain their power over other human beings, whom they considered to be their property. Militias also served the purpose of enabling colonists to push Native Americans farther and farther west. Militias enabled subjugation and aggression.

The unqualified interpretation of the Second Amendment — as if it were a god worthy of worship itself — continues to rob millions among us of their “unalienable Rights (to) ... Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Sue Wagner Fields, Elizabethtown