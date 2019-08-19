Americans, what are we becoming? The most recent effort by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up immigrants living illegally in Mississippi reminded me of the raids of Nazi Germany on the Jewish citizens in and around Germany before and during World War II.
They were picked up and arrested, within legal boundaries, but those actions left many children alone and without parents. As I watched the news, I observed many children crying and acting terrified, asking where their parents were. Are we as a people not able to provide care for the children, who are mostly American citizens?
I have no problem with the ICE agents who were following orders and performing their responsibilities, but could not those who organized these raids have taken a moment to think completely through their plan, and provided care for the children?
The child in charge of the White House has no empathy for the common man. However, I know that we as a people are better than this. Please, everyone, look to your better angels for guidance.
May God have mercy on us.
Jim Hamaker
Lancaster