In regard to Cheryl Fontaine’s Nov. 20 letter, “Poisoning our planet”: I totally agree with you on the feeling about farmers. The reduction of birds and small animals is, in my view, a byproduct of weed killer. Also, butterflies are not as plentiful as before.
Farmers spend a fortune on tractors, plows and implements to control and poison the weeds. I would love to know why.
The Amish must know more than we do, as any field you see plowed belongs to them.
Surely there is an agency that can deduce what’s happening to our wildlife. I miss God’s heart-lifting creatures, who brightened my days.
Cheryl, I honestly think your letter should have made the front page, not the Opinion page — you go, girl.
Gladys Herr
Manor Township