If Congressman Lloyd Smucker remains deaf to the pleas of the people of his district and across the nation — pleas that were made plain by a gathering in Penn Square on Aug. 8 — he does not deserve to be our representative in Congress. Those pleas are for a ban on military-style weapons, powerful death-dealing machines that allow hate-possessed civilians — some egged on by the hateful rhetoric of our president — to slaughter dozens of American citizens.
Smucker refuses to stand with the people, and refuses to abandon the gun industry and its generous campaign contributions. He thus proves that his self-righteous claim of working across the aisle to find real solutions (“Reflections from the southern border,” Aug. 4 Sunday LNP) was as untruthful as similar claims made by President Donald Trump.
Smucker’s willingness to stand by silently as the people of this country — this county — cry out for protection from those weapons of mass destruction disqualifies him from the high office he now holds. I don’t care if the person elected to replace him is a Republican or a Democrat, but it must be a person with the guts to stand up for what’s right. Banning semi-automatic and automatic weapons and the clips and magazines used with them is the right thing to do.
Mark Kelley
Lancaster