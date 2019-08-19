When I was younger, people back then thought crime was terribly bad. It doesn’t even compare to how bad it is today. And it keeps getting worse every day.
God gave mankind 10 great rules, the Ten Commandments. If only people would try to obey them, this world wouldn’t be full of fools.
Love and goodness drown out evil and hate. The darkness never can overpower the light of hope and love, which rise against evil.
We were meant to love one another, not to condemn people by their color. Nobody is better than the next person. We’re in the world’s family together. We all should lovingly bond for the better.
God stresses we should love one another. Share your smile with a stranger, let that stranger know that he or she is worthwhile.
Love conquers all.
This world really could be wonderful.
Rosemarie Mielke
Ephrata