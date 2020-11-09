Whatever happened with the presidential election, let’s face it: Many were going to be left devastated after the choice of a majority of voters.

Wait, that’s not quite right. I mean, after the choice of the majority of the voters in enough states that have electoral votes that add up to 270.

(My gosh, what a stupid system!)

President Donald Trump’s supporters will need to approach Joe Biden’s victory with some sort of spirit of acceptance. Not an acceptance of opposing policy, but an acceptance that a devastating loss was indeed possible.

I wrote this as a supporter of Biden but also as someone who believed that President Trump had the edge. Supporters of each side need to approach this in the same spirit.

To draw from Trump’s recent tautology, we are what we are. That doesn’t change with one election, but the palpable tension we felt last week was due to not knowing who the heck we were yet. Are we good or are we awful?

The good news, I believe, is that we are vastly more similar than different — and I can prove it. See if you don’t agree with me.

We can all speak out against cruelty and against cruel policies.

All of us should counter lies with facts; and poor arguments with better arguments.

We know that experts know more than nonexperts, since that’s what makes them experts.

Since we believe our own vote must count, every vote must count.

Since we take our own health seriously, we must take public health exponentially more seriously.

We can all believe that when police break up a group of lawful protesters — violently and unlawfully — the police are the anarchists.

And we can believe that the police are on our side when they risk their lives arresting sex offenders, heroin dealers and murderers. (We pay them to do that because we don’t want to do it ourselves.)

We have two ways we can change the world — through violence and destruction or through conversation. Violence, or an implied threat of violence, can never trump debate, so to speak.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If we’re a government of the people (as I believe we are), then we’re all personally responsible for the government we get. If Trump would have prevailed, I would have been personally responsible for not doing enough to persuade enough people to vote for Biden.

And now that Biden has prevailed, it's clear that Trump and his followers didn’t do enough to convince me and like-minded people. (To be quite honest, not many tried.)

Did you know that we can all agree to abolish the Electoral College? It’s true! Maybe not next election or the one after that, but when Texas flips blue in the near-future, Republicans will no longer have a clear path to victory and will have 100% metaphysical certitude that the Electoral College is an outdated and broken system.

Does that make them hypocritical? Yes. But no more hypocritical than the Democrats who at that point will no longer want to get rid of it.

It’s a ridiculous system, and on principle we need to get rid of it no matter who would benefit.

This might make me sound like a Pollyanna, but we can all follow Anne Frank’s example of never losing belief in the goodness of people. She wrote: “Human greatness does not lie in wealth or power, but character and goodness.

"People are just people, and all people have faults and shortcomings, but all of us are born with a basic goodness. Whoever is happy will make others happy too. I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains.”

That becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when adopted, making the world a better place by changing our own psychology, since positive action will inevitably follow.

Our guiding moral principle must be to act in a way that everybody can follow, and that the intention of our actions should lead to humans flourishing.

These things will all still be true tomorrow and thereafter, and we can always hold our leaders accountable to these principles, no matter who they are.

After President Abraham Lincoln defeated the Confederates, he had the Union band play “Dixie” at Appomattox. It was a symbolic gesture aimed toward reconciliation.

Should the victorious Biden play Dixie? He had better not! Should Trump’s reaction be to throw a trash can through a plate-glass pizzeria window? He wouldn’t be doing the right thing.

I don't know what either party should do, and you probably don’t either. But let’s allow our belief in our shared set of principles guide us.

Ben Kreider is a political opinion writer, societal critic and lifelong resident of Lancaster County.