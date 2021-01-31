Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin coined the term “death panels” in 2009, when Congress was writing legislation that would become the Affordable Care Act.

Palin, who had lost her vice presidential bid in 2008, coined the term for the supposed boards of bureaucrats who would use the legislation to make life-and-death decisions based on a person's level of productivity in society.

For example, would such boards judge senior citizens and people with disabilities to be worthy of care or not? Conservative pundits jumped on board the death panel bandwagon, and members of the newly emerging Tea Party became outspoken opponents of the health care legislation.

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa famously said, “We should not have a government program that determines you’re gonna pull the plug on Grandma,” but at the end of 2009, PolitiFact declared Palin’s claim the “Lie of the Year.”

Today, however, American grandmas face a real, not an imagined, threat to their lives: SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has stressed health care workers and health care systems to their limits and caused the death of more than 435,000 people in the United States.

The pandemic has been especially lethal for persons ages 75-84 years. There are lots of grandmas and grandpas in that group. The pandemic has taken a high toll in younger age groups as well.

These deaths have not been the result of judgments by death panels but instead are the result of the failure of the executive branch of our federal government to develop and implement a robust medical and public health response to the pandemic.

This failure has encouraged many Americans to refuse to follow public health guidelines on wearing face masks, socially distancing, etc. As a result, overwhelmed front-line health care workers in some states have been forced to find or build emergency spaces to house very sick patients or find other hospitals who can take them. Health care workers also have had to scramble to get the protective gear and other supplies they need to do their jobs.

Two local nurses have written passionately and eloquently in these pages about their work on the front lines of the pandemic: Nikkee Asashon and Renee Logan Heller, who work in an intensive care unit and an emergency department, respectively. They also have pleaded for more of us to take routine public health precautions, such as wearing a mask, to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

I add my own plea to theirs and add another consequence of not heeding recommended public health precautions. Specifically, by risking infection by not wearing a mask or socially distancing, you risk being the source of new, mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2.

The virus can mutate only when it’s replicating, and it replicates only when it’s inside a person's body. Thus, if you don’t wear a mask or socially distance from others and are subsequently infected, your body becomes an incubator for the virus, and some of the viral particles you discharge into the environment by breathing, coughing, etc., will be mutants.

At least three troublesome mutants of the novel coronavirus already are circulating in the United States. At least one of them is more contagious, and another may be less responsive to existing vaccines. In other words, the virus is evolving in what's been called “a planet-wide evolutionary event.” The viral particles that replicate in your body will mutate regardless of whether you believe in evolution.

Please, do your part in slowing the growth, mutation and spread of COVID-19 by adhering to recommended public health guidelines.

Richard A. Fluck is a professor emeritus of biology at Franklin & Marshall College.