America’s favorite independent federal agency is on the brink of collapse, and President Donald Trump and Congress don’t seem to care about saving it.

Like so many businesses, the United States Postal Service has been hit hard by the pandemic. First-class mail has declined significantly and commercial mail has all but dried up. The Postal Service is predicting $13 billion in lost revenue this year and may run out of money this summer unless it receives an infusion of stimulus dollars. Without financial help, it will be forced to shut down or drastically curtail services and potentially put over a half-million people out of work.

Letting this happen would be a totally preventable catastrophe. The Postal Service provides a lifeline in rural areas where private companies don’t deliver because it wouldn’t be profitable. Millions of Americans receive their medications through the Postal Service. The Postal Service has a mandate to deliver mail to anyone anywhere, whereas private delivery services do not.

Please contact Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and let them know in no uncertain terms that we don’t need to add further chaos to these difficult times by disrupting mail delivery.

The Founding Fathers established the postal service before they had even signed the Declaration of Independence. It helped the United States shift from an agrarian to an industrial economy and has been a unifying force in American life. (Read the book “How the Post Office Created America,” by Winifred Gallagher.) It would be a tragedy to let it fall apart now.

Steve Jones

East Hempfield Township