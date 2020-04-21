The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will lead a virtual commemoration of the Days of Remembrance this morning at 11.

The virtual ceremony to honor the victims and survivors of the Holocaust will be simulcast on Facebook and YouTube.

“Seventy-five years ago this spring, U.S. and other Allied troops liberated camps across Nazi-dominated Europe,” Sara J. Bloomfield, the museum’s director, said in a news release.

Today’s ceremony, she noted, will honor the 6 million “Jewish men, women and children whose voices, hopes and dreams were silenced. ... (Their) stories of defiance, resistance and resilience remind us of what is possible in moments of crisis.”

Indeed.

We must never forget them. We must never forget the horrors perpetrated against them.