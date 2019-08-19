People seem to be blaming the world situation on our president. What does II Chronicles 7:14 say?
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.’’
It sounds like we Christians are the problem. Should we be blaming everything on our president? God is the one who gives the kings. He is the one who gave us President Donald Trump to be our leader. Though we don’t like, and are disappointed in, things the president says, we are to respect him and pray for him, that he looks to our heavenly Father for wisdom, guidance and understanding for the interests of our nation and that God’s will be done.
Matthew 6:31-33: “Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed? (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Is this why America has been so blessed over the past year?
Shirley Musser
Leola