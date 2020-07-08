Columbus Statue vandalism

Paint has been removed from the bust of Christopher Columbus located on Lenox Lane behind the Lancaster County Courthouse. The statue was vandalized on June 15, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy is hosting an online discussion that started at 2 p.m. Wednesday about the debate now raging in the United States — and Lancaster County — over statues and monuments honoring Confederate generals, Christopher Columbus and other historical figures.

Taking part in the conversation: Michael J. Birkner, a professor of history at Gettysburg College, whose published works include three edited volumes on the late President James Buchanan; Maria Mitchell, a professor of history at Franklin & Marshall College, who teaches seminars on the politics of memory and race in modern Europe; Leroy Hopkins, president of the African American Historical Society and retired Millersville University professor; and Ismail Smith-Wade-El, Lancaster City Council president, who maintained in a recent LNP | LancasterOnline column that Lancaster’s Christopher Columbus statue needs to be removed from its place near the county courthouse.

