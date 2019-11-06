The LNP Editorial Board met at 10 a.m. Wednesday with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro, a Democrat, has served as attorney general since January 2017. He previously served in Harrisburg as a member of the state House from January 2005 until January 2012.

One of his top priorities has been an aggressive fight against the heroin and opioid epidemic, including lawsuits against certain pharmaceutical companies that have sold and marketed opioids in Pennsylvania. His other priorities have included protecting seniors, veterans, small businesses and consumers from scams and fraud.

In August, Shapiro joined 19 other attorneys general in opposing the Trump administration's circumvention of a longstanding ruling that governs the treatment of children in immigration custody.

In September, Shapiro announced that he supports "efforts to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana use for Pennsylvanians over the age of 21." And he further believes that "continuing to criminalize adult personal marijuana use is a waste of limited law enforcement resources" and "disproportionately impacts our minority communities and it does not make us safer."

